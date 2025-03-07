Oldham Conservative councillor quits party

TWO ROYTON Conservative councillors have decimated the Oldham Tories by resigning.

Dave Arnott – then leader of the party’s representatives after Graham Sheldon stepped down – has left, along with Christine Adams.

In announcing his decision, as well as that of his ward colleague, he insisted both will continue as Independents.

Cllr Arnott said: “It is with great regret that both Councillor Christine Adams and I resign from the Oldham Council Conservative Group and from the Conservative Party.

“Additionally, of course, I will also be resigning as the leader of the Conservative Group on Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council and as the Deputy Chair (Political and Campaigning) of the Oldham and Saddleworth Conservative Federation.

“We resign with immediate effect.

“We will continue to represent the residents of Royton North, where we live, to the best of our abilities as independent councillors.”

The decision of Cllrs Arnott and Adams leaves Oldham with just five members – Cllrs Pam Byrne, Luke Lancaster, Lewis Quigg, Beth Sharp and Max Woodvine.

