Oldham lightning firm illuminates landmark for free to pay respects

A local lighting effects company has generously offered to light up Oldham Council’s Civic Centre tower for free as the borough pays its ongoing respect to the nation’s carers, key workers, doctors, nurses, and the NHS.

MSL Limited, of Manchester Street, approached the council with its goodwill gesture last week as business owner Aaron Smith wanted to help display Oldham’s appreciation to those working in the national emergency.

With help from council staff, Aaron’s team illuminated the local landmark blue to coincide with Thursday’s 8pm Clap for Carers, an act which will be on show again tonight as we continue to display our gratitude to those risking their lives for the safety of others.

Like many other businesses, MSL Limited has been heavily affected by the impact of the Coronavirus with their usual work such as helping the local theatre now on hold for the foreseeable.

But this hasn’t stopped him from kindly offering to waive the £700 costs to light up the tower.

“We just want to do our bit for the cause,” said Aaron.

“We want to show the key workers how much we really appreciate them.

“The tower can be seen as far as Manchester so hopefully everyone can see it and knows that Oldham is thinking of them and it lifts their spirits.”

Leader of Oldham Council, Councillor Sean Fielding, added: “This is yet another fantastic example of the generosity we have seen on display in Oldham during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Aaron, and his team at MSL Limited, have done an amazing job in lighting our Civic Centre tower blue to show our combined respect and thanks to the tremendous carers, key workers, doctors and nurses who are helping us through this extremely difficult time.

“I want to say a massive big thank you to Aaron and his team for offering to do this for free, especially at this difficult time. These acts of kindness thoroughly need the recognition they deserve and I know, from looking at the comments on our social media channels, that our residents have really appreciated their work.

“I look forward to seeing them do another fantastic job this evening.”

Aaron’s team will also be lighting up Oldham Community Leisure Centre and Oldham Parish Church as part of their good deed, again at no cost.

Many other buildings across the city-region have paid respect in similar fashion, including Manchester’s GMEX Centre, Salford’s MediaCityUK and Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

