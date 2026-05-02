Firework warning after discarded casings found at beauty spot

POLICE have issued a warning after discarded firework casings were discovered in one of the upper fields at Dovestones, raising fresh concerns about fire risks on the moors.

The find was reported on Thursday, April 30, in an area covered by a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), where items such as fireworks, barbecues and any form of open flame are strictly banned.

While no damage to the moorland or surrounding area appears to have been caused this time, officers say the discovery is worrying and highlights that some visitors are still bringing prohibited items into the protected zone.

The PSPO is in place to help prevent devastating moorland fires and protect both the landscape and nearby homes and businesses, particularly during drier weather when the risk can increase rapidly.

Police are now urging walkers, visitors and local residents to stay alert and report anyone seen carrying fireworks, disposable barbecues or anything involving an open flame.

Neighbourhood officers say patrols will continue across Dovestones and the wider protected area, with action being taken against anyone found breaching the rules.

PC Louie Cocks, Neighbourhood Beat Officer for Saddleworth West and Lees, said the discarded casings were a reminder that the restrictions remain vital in protecting the countryside.

Visitors heading to Dovestones are being reminded that even seemingly harmless items can pose a serious threat when brought onto vulnerable moorland, particularly as temperatures begin to rise heading into summer.

It comes as firefighters from Derbyshire, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester have been tackling a major wildfire which broke out on Thursday evening (April 30) on moorland near the A57 Snake Pass, with a large smoke plume causing poor visibility in surrounding areas.