New project aims to preserve Oldham’s rich dance heritage for future generations

FROM Morris dancing to South Asian traditions, a new heritage project is shining a spotlight on Oldham’s dance communities – and local people are being invited to help tell the story.

Dancing Threads will explore the borough’s dance heritage by gathering personal memories, photographs, artefacts and stories for a future exhibition and public celebration event.

The project, led by Mossley-based arts organisation Global Grooves, will also create a publicly accessible digital archive to preserve these stories for generations to come.

Organisers are keen to hear from people involved in all kinds of local dance traditions, from long-time performers and musicians to community group leaders and residents with memories linked to dance, migration and Oldham’s industrial mill heritage.

The project will look at how dance has shaped communities over time and how cultural traditions have been passed down through families, festivals and shared public spaces.

Residents can also get involved through free oral history training, where volunteers will gain experience in recording interviews, researching artefacts, organising materials and helping to build the digital archive.

People may be invited to share their experiences through recorded conversations, photographs or personal items that help capture the story of dance in the area.

There are also opportunities for artists and creative practitioners, with around eight micro-commissions and one larger £5,000 commission available for those wanting to respond creatively to the stories and materials collected.

The project will culminate in an exhibition and public celebration event in April 2027. It builds on Global Grooves’ previous project, The Worker Becomes Queen, which saw local artists and performers take part in a cultural exchange in Barcelona last year, celebrating dance as a connection between tradition, place and people.

Funding support for Dancing Threads has been provided by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Tor Lysaght, project manager at Global Grooves, said: “Dancing Threads is a unique and exciting project that will shine a light on the people, memories and lived experiences of dance communities over generations.

“It will explore how dance traditions have been shaped by the region’s industrial heritage and global histories, from mill towns and migration to shared public spaces, festivals and community institutions.

“A further meaningful element of the project is a schools engagement programme, where young people will get the chance to reflect on what these traditions mean today, and help shape how they evolve and remain relevant for future generations.”

Organisers hope the project will help celebrate Oldham’s cultural identity while ensuring its dance traditions continue to inspire future generations.

Further information can be obtained by contacting Tor at tor@globalgrooves.org or visiting the Global Grooves website.