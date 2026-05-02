Grab a bargain at ‘New To’ sale in Springhead

GRAB a bargain at a ‘New To’ sale at Springhead Congregational Church on Thursday, May 7.

There will be a variety of pre-loved clothing and accessories, books, toys, bedding and household items on sale, as well as refreshments available all day.

The event runs from 10am to 7pm at Springhead Congregational Church on Radcliffe Street, with free admission.

There will also be a Jumble Sale at 7pm the following day, on Friday, May 8.

For further information call 0161 652 2043 or 07359 450885.