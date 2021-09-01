Lees is bloomin’ beautiful

LEES is bloomin’ bright and cheerful thanks to the hard work of community volunteers.

Six planters have been placed around the village Christmas tree area, two near the library and a large one on the ‘Welcome to Lees’ sign.

The idea of brightening up Lees has always been on the agenda for LSG Business Hub and now along with help from local councillors, they are making it happen. They also have similar plans for Springhead and Grotton.

And their hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed as they have received praise and thanks from passers-by as well as local businesses who are pleased to see the splash of colour in the area to brighten up their day.

Thanks to Oldham Parks for putting together the current displays.

For future displays, they are looking for community volunteers to help keep the planters full of seasonal plants and flowers.

If you can help, message LSG Business Hub Facebook page or text 07525 333638 leaving your name and contact number.

