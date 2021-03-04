Grow your own boost as allotment holders get green light for greenhouses

THE green shoots of this year’s fruit and vegetables crop may be battling recent frosty weather but there is already some growth at the allotments in Uppermill.

Thanks to a change of heart by the Parish Council, plot holders at the site by the Huddersfield Narrow Canal can now erect their own green or glasshouses. A condition of the original planning application banned allotment holders from adding structures to the popular site.

However, after seeking legal advice, the Parish Council’s Estates Committee has given a green light for the greenhouses.

Estates chair Cllr Graham Sheldon said: “People are more aware nowadays than they have been for a long while of the importance of growing their own produce. “We want to support them in this venture and hope that allowing people to use greenhouses will go some way towards that.”

However, the size of the structures is restricted to a maximum of 8 foot by 6 foot and a minimum of 6 foot by 4 foot.

Committee member Cllr Max Woodvine added: “People are increasingly being told to grow their own – well now they can on Saddleworth allotments.”

Share this story: Tweet





Print

