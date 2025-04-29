Heroes and villains sees trail triumph in Diggle

A MUCH-LOVED community fundraising event in a Saddleworth village has once again proved to be a success.

The winners of this year’s Diggle Scarecrow Trail have now been revealed.

Known for its creative and eye-catching displays of hand-built scarecrows, the trail is a popular fixture on the calendar.

Organised by the Friends of Diggle School, the 2025 edition has raised around £3,200, which the group have described as “absolutely fantastic”.

They also thanked everyone who visited the trail – in its fifth official year – and cast their vote to decide who claims the prizes sponsored by local businesses.

The proceeds go towards supporting activities and resources for pupils at the Sam Road school.

The theme was heroes and villains and the trail featured 26 scarecrows, displayed across homes and gardens in Diggle over the Easter holidays.

As the Saddleworth Independent reported recently, this year’s trail has been marred by an act of vandalism.

On the final day of the trail, there was some quacking fun courtesy of the return of the Diggle Duck Race – which raised money for Diggle School and the Diggle Brass Band Contest committee.

As always, local residents and visitors have been able to choose their favourite scarecrows and here are the top three in the four different categories…

Adults choice

1) Wallace and Gromit

2) Cruella de Vil

3) RNLI

Children’s choice

1) Minions

2) Wallace and Gromit

3) Peter Pan and Captain Hook

Most creative scarecrow

1) Peter Pan and Captain Hook / Minions

2) Cruella de Vil

3) Wicked

Funniest scarecrow

1) Donald Trump and friends

2) Minions

3) Wallace and Gromit

The first prize winners receive a £50 cash prize courtesy of homebuilder Redrow, while the second prize winners get a £25 Grandpa Greene’s Luxury Ice Cream voucher and the third prize winners will take home an Easter hamper.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

