Have you got a few hours spare to help keep your community clean and tidy?

If so, come along to a village litter pick in Greenfield on Saturday, June 15, organised by Street Scene Greenfield Group.

The event runs from 10am to midday, meeting outside Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane. Children are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult.

All equipment will be supplied and free refreshments will be provided afterwards.

