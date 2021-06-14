Food for thought – fall survivor’s praise for Rescue Team saviours

A GRATEFUL hill walker, who survived a horror fall on Saddleworth moors, recalled the drama as he said ‘thank you’ to the men who helped save his life.

Dad-of-three Imran Choudhury spent nearly two months in hospital from injuries sustained in a near 100-foot drop from a first-time climb of the Trinnacles at Ravenstones Brow earlier this year.

Imran’s right leg was hanging by a piece of skin when found by members of Greenfield based Oldham Mountain Rescue Team.

His left leg was broken, so too his right shoulder, and he also suffered two fractures of his skull resulting in internal bleeding.

Helicopters from Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Her Majesty’s Coastguard attended the moortop drama as medics worked to save his life.

Four months on and Imran with sons Salfi and Ishmam returned to Saddleworth to meet some of his rescuers, bringing food from the family restaurant, New Polash, in Chadderton to help repay his debt of gratitude.

“I would like to thank the Rescue Team for all their hard work-not just because of me but for saving other people’s lives,” he said.

“Treating them with food is not enough. But I am so grateful. It is amazing what they do for people.”

Imran, 36, an experienced hill walker, was airlifted to Sheffield Northern General after his fall on February 23. Initially, he was put in an induced coma as staff assessed his injuries.

He remained in hospital until April 19, returning home in time for his wife and daughter’s birthdays later that month.

When the doctors discharged me they said ‘Mr Choudhury, we didn’t think we would see this day,’” he told the Independent.

“And if we did, we didn’t think you would be able to speak to us because you had a massive brain injury.

“When I went into theatre they said just bear in mind we might have to amputate your leg because we have no choice.

“When I woke up, I could see smiling faces and I said: ‘You have kept my leg haven’t you?

“I am still here; my brain is still working, and my leg is still here even though it is slightly shorter now as they had to remove a small piece.”

Imran, a former restaurant owner, also treated hospital staff to nearly 300 meals and plans to do future fund raising for OMRT and the Air Ambulance.

His hill top walk was part of preparations for a charity climb of Mount Kilimanjaro. Despite on-going rehabilitation, Imran hasn’t given up a future ascent of Africa’s highest peak.

“This is not going to stop me,” he smiled. “I might not be able to do that anytime soon but I am not ruling it out. And I am definitely walking and climbing in the Peak District again.

“I didn’t think it was a dangerous climb but it was a bad day for me. I might have missed my step, I might have been dehydrated and a gust of wind might have hit me. It could have been a combination of all things.”

OMRT’s Adam Knight and Dr Andrew Taylor attended to Imran after the alarm was raised by a couple of fellow walkers who moments earlier had offered to take his picture on top of the Trinnacles.

“I remember holding onto Imran’s leg and it wasn’t very well attached,” said Adam. “I was very surprised when I heard they had saved the leg.

“But also saving him first because there was a definite chance he wasn’t going to survive.”

