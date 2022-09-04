Football Fun Factory launches in Diggle

FOOTBALL Fun Factory, the UK’s fastest-growing children’s football coaching organisation, is launching in Diggle with a free trial session.

The session, for children aged between five and 12 years, will be at Saddleworth School between 5.30pm-6.30pm on Friday, September 16.

There are also sessions at West Hill School, Stalybridge, on Monday, September 12 from 5pm-6pm and at Active Medlock, Droylsden, on Wednesday, September 14 from 5.30pm-6.30pm.

The organisation’s football programmes, for kids of all ages, gender and abilities, aim to build football communities where children fall in love with the game and develop life skills.

There will also be free trial sessions for tots aged between two and four at West Hill School, Stalybridge, on Saturday, September 17 between 8.45am-9.30am and 9.30am-10.15am.

Head coach Dan Bollington said: “I have lived in the area for my entire life and have many fond memories of growing up here.

“When I was younger there was nothing like the Football Fun Factory, you were either part of a grassroots team or you were not.

“At the Football Fun Factory, we remove all barriers to make football accessible to everyone and provide pressure-free football sessions where children can simply be themselves.”

You can request your free trial by visiting www.thefootballfunfactory.co.uk/freetrial or by emailing danbollington@thefootballfunfactory.co.uk

