Footpath plan in Saddleworth rail project branded ‘delusional’ 

A COUNCILLOR has branded plans to offset the closure of a Saddleworth level crossing by using a nearby footpath as ‘delusional.’

Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) chiefs want to shut Moorgate Halt, which stands close to Uppermill, and upgrade what is known as FP244, which goes through Wicken’s Underbridge to Oldham Road.

But opponents claim a footbridge over the crossing is the best option, even though Network Rail’s estimates place the cost between £3.79 million and just over £4.5 million, while the fee for upgrading and diverting the path is a maximum of £288,000.

And Cllr Helen Bishop left no-one in any doubt of her opinion of that scheme, describing it as ‘delusional.’

“I don’t think it takes into account climate, airflow, temperature,” she told the public inquiry into the Transport and Works Act Order.

“People feel it’s dangerous. We’re talking about concrete steps, which are isolated. We have tremendous amounts of rainfall for fairly short periods of time over here.

“The cost estimate done seemed to have omitted a lot of things. This is a difficult path. It’s extremely steep and is subject to flooding.

“It‘s basically like a river at certain times. I’ve shown how similar material, as you have suggested you would use for the footpath, doesn’t withstand heavy downpours.

“And I’ve demonstrated where it’s just been immediately washed down onto earth, which is what I suggest would happen here”

In a combative cross examination by Network Rail’s barrister, Richard Turney KC, Cllr Bishop – who represents Saddleworth South on Oldham Borough Council and Greenfield on Saddleworth Parish – was told the former’s highways engineers do not feel the plans are delusional.

Her statements regarding the difference in the number of steps and gradients were also doubted.

But she contended: “I don’t think they think that the amount of money that has been suggested for this will be anywhere near enough.

“And also, the ongoing cost to council taxpayers in order for the maintenance. Plans were approved for a footbridge, and this has now been reneged on.

“The alternative route, fabricated by Network Rail, is not appropriate and cannot be paid for. It is considerably longer and steeper and the numerous safety concerns.

“Calculations for providing footbridge have been vague and opaque, suddenly ballooning in predicted costs.

“This is highlighted when comparing it with similar bridges. The fact is the calculations simply don’t add up.”

Cllr Bishop also raised worries over plans to close the main Oldham Road while work on Greenfield Station and the tracks leading to it is carried out, fearing it could send local businesses under.

She added, while highlighting n extra disabled parking bay at the facility appears to hve disappeared: “Given the size and scale of the project, which will see the area’s main tourist destinations and significantly-sized communities severely impacted by the lack of discernible viable access routes, little to no consideration seems to be given to the management of the access for emergency services, carers or anyone else.

“A couple of information events, masquerading as consultations, were nothing like.

“They were attended by PR officers offering a series of artistic impressions of the station, but there was no technical information available.

“Network Rail must be mandated to do more work with the community and to actively listen to their suggestions and formulate a hybrid management plan that has a chance of working, otherwise the scale of disruption brings a very strong chance of destroying independent local businesses and putting residents’ lives at risk, in addition to the many months of severe delays.

“With regard to the closure of Oldham Road for 16-20 weeks, but likely to be longer, this will create havoc as it is the main route in and out of Greenfield and Uppermill from Oldham, Manchester and beyond.

“It is clear that no thought has been given to how this will be mitigated in the TWAO application.

“For me, if there was any way of preventing it from being closed, that would be good.

“I have been told by yourselves that it’s not possible to put in a bailey bridge. I would prefer it to be possible. That’s Oldham Council’s view as well.

“Many people rely on a train service to get to work in Manchester and have for too long had to suffer from poor service. We would like to see commitment to two stopping trains per hour.

“This would also contribute to the economy of the area, which is heavily dependent on tourism and day visitors.

“However, if it is not committed to at this stage, I fear it will not happen.”

Saddleworth Parish Council, whose evidence was presented by Cllr Sam Al-Hamdani, is also concerned about access at Diggle and compounds at Armit Road, Friezland Church Hall car park and Saddleworth Rangers ARLFC.

It stated, while requesting written confirmation it says was given at a meeting between them: “The failure to even address the concerns raised, never mind provide an explanation or rebuttal, seems so extreme that I struggle to see this as any attempt at negotiation in good faith.

“There appears to be no evidence provided to back up Network Rail’s contention that there is no option to build a bailey bridge.

“We have been provided with no engineering analysis, cost analysis or any other documentation to demonstrate this.”

And Cllr Roger Blackmore told inquiry chair Matthew Woodward: “In the view of many, the footpath is an important heritage asset enjoyed as a greenway for over a thousand units.

“The economic, social and environmental benefits of this ancient path have been downplayed.”

The inquiry continues.