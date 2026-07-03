Friezland kids are picture perfect  

IT WAS Picasso who said it took him ‘four years to paint like Raphael, but a lifetime to paint like a child.’

And how impressed would he have been if he had taken a trip to Friezland Primary School?

After a long term of hard work, its children were delighted to show off their colourful creations in a special fundraiser for their school.

Led by art and design co-ordinator Mrs Cookson, the special art gallery – titled “Our Colourful World” – came together after several weeks of studying a range of famous artists, including Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock and Romero Britto.

With the pupils then let loose to explore their own styles and techniques, what formed was a brilliant display of imagination and expression, all displayed for one afternoon only in Friezland’s school hall.

With the event a blinding success among the dozens of families who came to visit, many of them will be excited to come home to display the children’s work on their own walls.

According to one Year One parent: “Thank you for organising the art gallery. It was so amazing to see how proud the children were of their beautiful creations.

“So much effort had been taken with the presentation and the children were thrilled with their finished work. We are now deciding where to hang the masterpiece. Thank you.”

As the children now gear up for a hot and sizzling summer holiday, the school have now given a big thank you to its children, staff, and visitors for their generosity, which will go towards supporting the school’s activities well into the future.

“Thanks to the generosity of our school community, the exhibition raised much-needed funds for our school,” they said in a statement.

“Even more importantly, the event created lasting memories for our pupils, many of whom now have their artwork proudly displayed in their homes.

“It was heartwarming to see children proudly sharing their artwork with parents, grandparents and friends, enthusiastically explaining the inspiration behind their pieces.”