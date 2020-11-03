Former Latics player suspended for breach of COVID-19 regulations

FORMER Oldham Athletic player George Edmundson has been suspended by Rangers to breaching Covid-19 regulations, the Scottish club has confirmed.

A statement from the Ibrox side said central defender Edmundson, who joined Rangers following a £700,000 transfer in the summer of 2019, and winger Jordan Jones attended a private gathering on Sunday “with others outside their household”.

The pair will now be investigated by the club and must isolate for 14 days.

“We are completely aligned in our action and the standards that are being set at Rangers,” said managing director Stewart Robertson.

“We will not tolerate behaviour that does not follow those standards and it is totally unacceptable for any of our players to be involved in anything that puts at risk the excellent protocols that have been put in place at Rangers.”

Rangers say the incident took place just hours after Steven Gerrard’s side defeated Kilmarnock on Sunday (Nov 1) to go nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Neither player was in the matchday squad.

Northern Ireland international Jones, 26, who was expected to be in Ian Baraclough’s squad for their Euro 2020 play-off next week, has made just four appearances for Rangers this season, while Edmundson, 23, played the second of his two games this season more than a month ago.

