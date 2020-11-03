Kind-heart community comes out in force to support Round Table’s foodbank appeal

MORE than 5,000 items were donated as the generous public backed Saddleworth Round Table’s latest foodbank drop-off appeal.

The socially distanced drop-off was held at the dog training centre car park, opposite The Kingfisher in Greenfield, to collect items for Oldham Foodbank.

Round Tablers were aiming to beat their two previous drop-offs held at The Kingfisher by gathering more than 5,000 units in one day – which they achieved with the community’s help.

John Arthurs, Round Table Chairman, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who braved the weather to come and donate to Oldham Foodbank.

“This is the third time we have held a drop off and each time we have been overwhelmed with the generosity shown from our community.

“It will take a few days to log every donation but it looks like we have smashed 5,000 items target.

“Thanks to the people who donated cash. We got £210 that was invested in the highest priority items.

“Special thanks to Tesco for donating the in store collection and to All Breeds dog training in Greenfield who provided the perfect place to hold a socially distanced drop off point.”

Oldham Foodbank donates emergency food supplies to people in crisis. Find out more on their website: oldham.foodbank.org.uk

