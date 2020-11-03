Saddleworth Leisure Centre to temporarily close Thursday for four weeks

Oldham Community Leisure (OCL) is sad to announce that all of its leisure centres facilities will be temporarily closed for four weeks, with immediate effect from Thursday, November 5.

This is in light of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation, with rising levels across England. Closure is necessary to ensure OCL complies with the UK Government’s most recent national lockdown regulations.

Affected centres are Oldham Leisure Centre, Saddleworth Leisure Centre, Royton Leisure Centre, Chadderton Wellbeing Centre, The Radclyffe Athletics Centre and Failsworth Sports ground.

Chief Executive, Stuart Lockwood, says: “It’s unfortunate that once again, on government instruction, we are obligated to temporarily close all Oldham Active’s Leisure Centres and services. I’m sure you’ll agree that, since re-opening, our offer has been safe and enjoyable. We have been delighted to welcome Oldham residents back, but our priority remains the health of our staff, community and customers, and so the news of rising COVID-19 cases makes these closures unavoidable.

“Our thoughts go out to the residents from our local community who’ve been affected by this unprecedented event.”

The Trust has frozen all health and fitness memberships with immediate effect and will regularly update the community on this ongoing situation.

Lockwood adds: “As I’m sure you can imagine; our teams are operating at reduced capacity and have been working non-stop. We expect a large volume of enquiries coming in to our centres and we ask that our customers do please bear with us. We thank you for your patience and understanding.

“To every single one of you, a final message to stay safe, healthy and active – we are sure this is temporary and we are looking forward to reopening our doors once again very soon. Take care in these challenging times.”

Throughout the pandemic, OCL has run very popular live online classes via its social media platforms, which has helped to keep people fit and motivated during lockdown. OCL confirms it will be continuing these online services for the community, as well as continuing its REACH exercise referral programme in a virtual capacity.

OCL asks that enquiries to be directed via email to info@ocll.co.uk

