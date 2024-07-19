How Your Car Can Enhance Your Travel Experience

IF you mostly drive to get around the country rather than relying on the rail or bus networks, then you could be having a more enjoyable time behind the wheel than you had probably counted on.

Although there are some notoriously underwhelming roads to drive on, such as the M8, the M25 or the A62 for certain stretches, making some simple adjustments can make a big difference to how much you enjoy your time behind the wheel.

Of course, driving can be just as frustrating as public transport when things go wrong, but – at its best – it can be a pleasure, too. Find out what you need to know to make your future driving experiences more pleasurable ones.

Check the Route

When you are planning to go from A to B, such as a trip from Greenfield to the centre of Oldham, you may know the route like the back of your hand but this doesn’t mean you’ll know what the traffic is like. A quick confirmation of your planned journey on your smartphone will soon tell you whether there is unusually high traffic or roadworks in place that are slowing journey times down. Just a little preparedness can make such a difference, allowing you to put your travel off to a more convenient time or re-route to avoid the worst of the other road users.

Do Basic Maintenance

Checking your oil and screenwash levels is always a good idea whether you intend on driving near or far away from home. There’s never a good time to run out so refilling a little and often is a good idea if you want to avoid road hassles. Additionally, ensure that your lights are functioning properly and your battery is in good condition to prevent unexpected breakdowns.

Also, give your tyres a quick inspection before each trip, too. Flat tyres should be pumped up to improve handling and performance while damaged ones ought to be replaced. If you become aware of damage to your tyres, a mobile tyre fitter can come to you.

Mobile tyre fitting is so much more convenient than heading to a tyre fitting centre where you are likely to have to wait in a queue of other customers before yours are fitted. Mobile fitters in the UK work in rural areas like Saddleworth, Stirlingshire and North Wales, these days so they aren't just for city dwellers in Manchester and elsewhere.

Adjust Your Driving Style

Do you close the gap on the vehicle in front? Do you pull away in first gear revving your engine hard until it’s time to shift up a gear? If so, you are creating stress for yourself and your car that you can easily avoid by chilling out a bit. Driving and accelerating too hard puts most drivers on edge and gives them less time to react to obstacles and changing road conditions.

By hanging back a touch and hitting the accelerator less hard, you’ll relax into your journey and use the brake pedal less often which is good for your car, your fuel economy and, typically, your mental state behind the wheel.

Clean Your Interior

If your car is in a mess, then it is likely you won’t enjoy driving. Clutter can be dealt with quite rapidly, after all. Make sure the car’s vents aren’t blocked so you can stay warm on cold nights or demist your car when it’s humid outside. Just emptying out the door compartments so they’re organised with the things you need to hand can make all the difference. Remember, too, that you should keep the inside of your windows free from smears so that you can maintain good visibility in all directions, as well.

