Former Rangers player to coach next generation of Norway rugby players

A FORMER Saddleworth Rangers star is helping to develop the next generation of young rugby players in Norway.

Lars Haigh, whose Norwegian-born mother Anne lives in Austerlands, is taking on the role of head coach of the U16s Norwegian National Team.

He announced the appointment on Facebook, saying: “I’m really looking forward to working with the boys with my assistant coach Frank Kiirinya and building a strong squad that will be the foundation of the Men’s National team in the future.”

He added: “I started playing rugby league for Saddleworth Rangers when I was nine and retired in 2024.

“As well as Saddleworth Rangers, I also played for Lillestrom Lions and represented Norway.

“I started coaching when my eldest son started playing in 2010 and since then l’ve coached my other son’s teams, the U18s and was Assistant Coach of the Norwegian men’s National Team.”

Lars’ younger brother Nils also used to play for the Norwegian national team and Saddleworth Rangers.