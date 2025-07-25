Job Vacancies: Springhead Sports and Social Club

Springhead Sports and Social Club offers a friendly environment where people of all backgrounds come together to enjoy sporting events, recreational activities, and social occasions. With a strong membership base, we pride ourselves on fostering a welcoming atmosphere, supporting local teams, and hosting a diverse range of events—from quiz nights and live music performances to charity days.

We are seeking to fill several vacancies within our Club, the details of each of the vacancies are as follows.

Bar Manager

We are searching for a Bar Manager who will oversee the day-to-day operations of our bar. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing staff, ensuring an excellent customer experience and maintaining high standards of cleanliness and safety.

Main Responsibilities

Overseeing the daily running of the bar

Recruiting, training, and managing bar staff

Managing stock levels, placing orders with suppliers, and conducting regular stock checks to minimise wastage and control costs.

Preparing work schedules, managing rotas, and ensuring adequate staffing for peak and off-peak times.

Ensuring compliance with all licensing and health and safety regulations, including regular risk assessments and staff training.

Maintaining accurate financial records, cashing up, and reporting to the club committee or club treasurer.

Key Skills and Experience

Proven experience as a bar manager.

Sound understanding of licensing laws, health and safety standards, and best practices in bar operations.

Financial acumen, including stock management and cash handling experience.

Qualifications

Personal Licence Holder (or willingness to train and obtain this qualification shortly after appointment).

Relevant hospitality or management qualifications are advantageous but not essential.

First Aid, Food Hygiene, or Health & Safety certifications are beneficial.

Working Hours

Working hours vary, including nights and weekends.

Assistant Bar Manager

About the Role

As Assistant Bar Manager, you’ll work side by side with our Bar Manager ensuring our bar runs smoothly during social events, and daily service. You’ll play a key role in motivating our staff, maintaining high standards, and fostering a friendly, energetic atmosphere that keeps our members coming back. What We’re Looking For:

Experience in bar or hospitality management is preferred but not essential

Good communication, and organisational skills Ability to support staff training and development

Flexibility to work evenings and weekends.

Bar Staff

We’re seeking individuals who are energetic, outgoing, and friendly to work behind our bar

Whilst previous bar or hospitality experience is desirable it is not essential—full training will be provided. Individuals must have availability to work evenings and weekends.

Interested in any of the positions?

In the first instance contact the club either by e-mail

Springheadsportsandsocialclub@gmail.com

Or by phone 07377650581 to speak to the club secretary.