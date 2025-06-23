Uppermill set to get new restaurant after terrace plan approved

AN UPPERMILL restaurant building is set to reopen after plans to extend an outside terrace were approved.

Bolton-based The Jam Hospitality Co Ltd, headed by Angelo Gabrilatsou, has been given the go ahead to alter the area next to what was Karben, on High Street.

The split-level structure will seat 34 people, while a new door opening in the rear elevation will connect it to the restaurant.

Now after standing empty for two years, the new premises will create eight full-time and 12 part-time jobs following Oldham Council’s decision.

And documents revealed how vital the addition, which will see the relocation of dining pods to along the site’s boundary with Spring Street, was and why the building had not succeeded as a restaurant before.

They state: “The restaurant has been closed for some time as it was never particularly successful as a restaurant due to it being over four storeys, with a multitude of small rooms and a kitchen within the basement.

“The new owner of the building recognises its limitations, but with it being located on the High Street, with views of the River Tame, it has resulted in a business opportunity for a new restaurant.

“The new owner considers the outside terrace to the rear being essential for a successful restaurant to operate, as well as upgrading the inside of the building.

“Customer access will continue to be gained from the High Street elevation, with customers enjoying meals within the main restaurant or outside on the roof terraces. “The proposed re-use of a building that has been empty for some time would result in positive enhancement to the conservation area.

“Bringing into use a building that has stood empty for some time is obviously welcomed and the outside terrace is considered to be an enhancement to the heritage asset.”

After receiving no objections, Oldham Council planning officers opted to give the proposal the go ahead.

And even though it will ‘have some impact upon the conservation area,’ the pros outweighed the cons.

In a report, they state: “The proposal results in the re-use of a building that has been vacant for some time.

“It will introduce a new dining experience for people from the area as well as tourists.

“Bringing the building back into a viable economic use within the Conservation Area is a positive benefit.

“The proposals will create new jobs and contribute to the local economy. It is considered that the proposals would provide public benefits.”

Permission was granted, with conditions regarding the terrace’s floor levels. The owner and occupier were also ordered to register to receive flood warnings from the

Environment Agency and update the detailed flood warning and evacuation plan.