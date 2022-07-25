Four recruits bolster Bromleys teams

LAW firm Bromleys has welcomed four paralegals to its ranks as part of its ongoing expansion.

Claire Billington and Sophia Khan-Iqbal specialise in domestic violence, divorce and children matters as part of Ashton-based Bromleys’ family and divorce team, headed by Keith Bull.

Claire has nearly 10 years’ experience in the field of family law. Sophia, who graduated in 2019 with a law degree from the University of Leeds, previously worked at a Manchester city centre firm where she specialised in cases of historic child abuse.

Olu Balogun and Sadaf Idrees have joined Bromleys’ Court of Protection and Powers of Attorney team, led by Francesca Rigby.

The pair are working with clients and their families to support them in managing the financial affairs of those who lack capacity due to illness or injury.

Sadaf has more than five years’ experience in Court of Protection work and is undertaking the Solicitors Qualifying Examination this year.

Olu graduated in law at Durham University in 2019 and completed her legal practice course at BPP University in Manchester, achieving a merit. She has been awarded a training contract at Bromleys.

Bromleys’ senior partner Mark Hirst said: “The arrival of the four paralegals shows the upward trajectory of the firm.

“Our family and divorce team is going from strength to strength and the addition of Claire and Sophia mirrors this growth.

“Similarly our Court of Protection and Powers of Attorney team has made positive progress and the appointments of Olu and Sadaf will give us a platform for further expansion.”

Bromleys is continuing to recruit across several other areas of the firm, including commercial, litigation, care and wills, as well as Court of Protection.

Mark added: “It is truly an exciting time for the practice and to be a part of the Bromleys’ team.”

• Bromleys, established more than 175 years ago and based in Ashton, provides comprehensive legal services to individuals and businesses. For more information visit www.bromleys.co.uk

