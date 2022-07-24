Saddleworth 3Ds celebrate 30 years of community football

SADDLEWORTH 3Ds marked its 30th birthday with a celebration of football at their Counthill Road ground.

All 24 teams, from the open-age teams to U7s, got to play while there was also a match involving the coaches.

Each team came out on to the pitch to the Champions League anthem and there were medals for the footballers and for the star player from each match.

It was a day to remember with more than 600 people attending with football the winner, though there were casualties in the coaches’ game as limbs and muscles ached in places they had forgotten existed.

Referees Joe White Max Thompson Ryan Hirst Dino the 3D Dinosaur and Caleb Aston Joshua O’Donnell and Ollie Johnson U11 Blues with medals U10 Reds v U10 Blues U7 Blacks U12 Yellows v U12 Blues MOM Nicholas Godwin and Jacob Fallon

Saddleworth 3Ds open-age teams are back in pre-season training at Waterhead Academy each Monday and Thursday (7pm-9pm).

Any players interested in joining can contact first-team manager Steve Laithwaite 07834 549044.

The club has finalised pre-season friendlies, all are at Counthill Road, with Saturday kick-offs at 2pm.

AUGUST:

6: Rossendale Athletic (first team)

11: Sublime Athletic (first team)

13: Bury GSOB (first team)

13: Bury GSOB (reserves)

17: Saddleworth United (first team)

20: Rossendale Athletic (reserves)

27: Sublime Athletic (reserves)

