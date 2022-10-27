New home as theatre school celebrates 20 years

A POPULAR theatre school is celebrating 20 years as well as a move to a new home in Uppermill.

More than 200 children and adults pull on their dancing shoes at Act One Studio to enjoy everything from ballet and tap to acting, singing, musical theatre and even circus classes.

And now they have a new base at the Parish Centre on Station Road where they can enjoy the sessions and flourish.

Owner Rebecca Wood was delighted to throw open the doors in September to show off the new facilities and celebrate the theatre school’s birthday.

She said: “Our theatre school first opened in 2002 downstairs at the Parish Centre. We began with just one musical theatre class with 15 children on a Thursday.

“We soon expanded to Saturdays too. Our venue was St Barnabas Parish Hall in Clarksfield where we based for many years, performing all our shows there too.

“We added in extra classes, the TheatreBugs groups for ages 3-7, which were and still are hugely popular.

“We then began to outgrow the stage at St Barnabas so took our Christmas and Summer shows to Millgate Arts Centre in Delph.

“We will be performing Dick Whittington there in January 2023 and we are pleased to have connections with our local theatre.

“We also ran ballet and tap classes at Uppermill Civic Hall and used Friezland Parish Hall on Saturdays too

“We now have around 200 children and young adults signed up to classes and we also do professional masterclasses.”

The group is settling into their new home, on the first floor of the Parish Centre, which Rebecca spent hours transforming to suit their needs.

She explained: “Since 2008 I have been a qualified teacher and worked as Head of Drama. However, Act One has grown so big that I handed in my notice to concentrate fully on it.

“Once I left, I focussed on developing the theatre school into something really special and looking for a permanent home. I trekked round mills and industrial estates but could not find anything that suited our needs.

“Then, after a chance conversation with Canon Sharon Jones, at St Chad Saddleworth Church, the idea of taking over the first floor at the Parish Centre was formed.

“The room was very dark and gloomy so I spent all of August sanding down the sprung floor, with the help of my husband Andy, and painting walls, building a stage, and putting up ballet barres and mirrors. It was very hot and hard work but definitely a labour of love.

“I adore my new studio and myself and the other tutors have been so excited to welcome lots of new members of our Act One family.”

Rebecca, who is also a Drama Facilitator for Oldham Coliseum, added: “Our Open day was brilliant! We had hundreds through the door.

“Some of our pupils sang live to entertain everyone and we had a pop-up uniform shop so all our pupils were ready for the new term.”

Rebecca is also in the process of opening a talent agency to get pupils professional work in TV, theatre and photoshoots.

And she is welcoming industry professionals into the studio to run workshops, including Sally Carmen, from Coronation Street and Shameless, who recently ran a three-hour Acting Masterclass for 40 children.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

