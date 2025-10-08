Grotton veterinary nurse brings expertise to Sri Lanka’s forgotten animals

A HIGHLY experienced veterinary nurse from Grotton has joined the mission to help change the lives of street dogs in Sri Lanka.

Lucas Helps Dogs, a UK-based charity, works to bring surgeries, vaccinations, treatments, and feeding programmes to animals across the region.

The charity recently celebrated more than 1,400 spay and neuter surgeries, and is now expanding into some of the country’s most neglected regions.

In January 2026, the charity will hold a three-day pop-up spay and neuter clinic in Yala, a remote safari region where no other charity is currently operating.

Here, dogs live in desperate conditions without access to veterinary treatment, and the need for humane sterilisation is greater than ever, to reduce the number of puppies born into suffering.

Joining this mission is Rachel Bean, whose career with animals has spanned more than 30 years. Her journey began in 1994 as an Assistant Kennel Manager for Dogs Trust, followed by her qualification as a Veterinary Nurse in 2002.

Since then, she has worked in veterinary practice and become one of the UK’s leading Canine First Aid Tutors, training pet owners and professionals across the globe.

Her dedication to canine welfare, behaviour, and street dog advocacy has taken her far beyond the UK, with projects in Thailand, India, Kenya, and China.

She said: “Working with dogs has been my life’s mission. Whether in UK clinics or on the streets of Asia, the need for knowledgeable, compassionate care is universal.

“I am excited to join the Yala clinic to support local efforts, share best practices, and deliver hands-on help to both animals and communities.”

Her unique blend of veterinary skills, canine first aid training, and passion for education makes Rachel an invaluable member of the Lucas Helps Dogs team.

The upcoming project is only possible thanks to the charity’s dedicated volunteers, who fund their own travel to ensure donations go directly to animal care.

However, delivering the Yala pop-up clinic alongside Lucas Helps Dogs’ regular monthly work comes at significant extra cost.

The charity is urgently appealing for support, as it is still £2,000 short of the target needed to make the clinic happen.

Alena Warburton, founder of Lucas Helps Dogs, said: “With outstanding experts like Rachel in our team we can bring truly world-class care and education to places where animals suffer needlessly.

“But we can’t do this clinic without extra help. Every donation, however small, will take us closer to changing the lives of hundreds of dogs and cats in Yala.”

For more information or to support the mission, visit: www.lucashelpsdogs.com/yala