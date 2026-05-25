Free activities and food boost through Mahdlo Youth Zone thanks to FCHO

YOUNG people across the borough are benefitting from free activities and food after First Choice Homes Oldham (FCHO) joined forces with Mahdlo Youth Zone.

The housing association has given £4,000 to the youth zone charity, based at Egerton Street, for a six-month pilot project that allows eight to 19-year-olds living in FCHO properties access to its services.

It means children and young adults can gain free membership of the youth zone that allows them to join clubs plus take part in sport, music, dance, drama and get a meal too.

One of the initiative’s primary aims is to eliminate financial barriers to taking part in activities, especially when there are cost-of-living pressures.

“Often our young residents do not have access to positive opportunities that support their personal development, confidence and aspirations,” FCHO head of community services Ben Thomas explained.

“We believe this partnership with Mahdlo recognises this and demonstrates our shared commitment to improving young people’s lives here in Oldham.

“By working together, we can help ensure more young people benefit from engaging, supportive, and enriching experiences that will ultimately strengthen their futures and our local communities.”

Mahdlo Youth Zone chief executive Lucy Lees added: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with FCHO on this important initiative.

“Every young person deserves access to safe, inspiring spaces where they can build confidence, learn new skills and form positive relationships.

“This project will help ensure more children in Oldham can benefit from the opportunities, support and experiences Mahdlo provides, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it has over the coming months.”

The pilot started last month and will continue until October when it will be reviewed.