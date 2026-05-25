Historic Wakes Weeks and rushcarts inspire new exhibition

LOCAL historic Wakes Weeks, rushcarts and processions have inspired a vibrant exhibition at Oldham Gallery.

Oldham Wakes! opened on May 23 and runs until September 5, showcasing a new installation by Oldham-based artist Sophie Tyrrell.

It captures the rich traditions of festivals, carnivals and community celebration and will fill the gallery with a dazzling parade of fantastical, handmade creatures.

On display will also be a striking murmuration of paper starlings sweeping across the gallery space.

Created by more than 1,500 local schoolchildren, these delicate birds will carry an important and powerful message ‘the starlings are in trouble.’

The installation will be accompanied by original music from Manchester-based folk collective Brown Wimpenny, adding an atmospheric soundtrack.

Visitors are encouraged to embrace the playful spirit of the exhibition—dress up, take part and share in the collective joy.

Sophie Tyrrell, who is based at 1853 Studios in Oldham, is known for her work inspired by carnival and masquerade, where bold ideas meet a joyful style.

She said: “It’s been fantastic to create this installation which has been made with help from The Caribbean Friends Reading Group and 1,500 local children.

“The massive school participation was led by artist Emma Martin and a ‘creative crew’ of six young artists from Burnley Brow Primary School.

“The installation is an invitation to join us in dreaming of a more harmonious and connected future and I hope visitors will enjoy the spectacle while reflecting on their own dreams.”

Sean Baggaley, Principal Arts and Heritage Officer for Oldham Council, said: “This exhibition is both joyful and thought provoking.

“I am delighted that Sophie has engaged with local school children to produce the installation of starlings for this exhibition.

“I hope that these children, their families and many other visitors will all enjoy spending time exploring and interacting with the display.”

A special launch event will take place as part of Festival Oldham at 2pm on Saturday, May 30 at Gallery Oldham.

This free event will include a special performance featuring members of Brown Wimpenny and children from Burnley Brow Primary School.

Sophie will also be discussing her work and some of her favourite pieces in a free artists talk at 2pm on Wednesday, June 3.