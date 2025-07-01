Free summer holiday activities for eligible families

WITH the school summer holidays upon us, young people across Oldham can look forward to enjoying some fun in the sun.

Local eligible families can book on to a variety of free activities to keep them entertained.

Thousands of sessions will be on offer, including gymnastics, rugby, swimming, boxing, dance and acting.

These are part of Oldham’s holiday activities and food programme, which is funded by the government.

The programme, which first began at Easter in 2021, funds enriching activities and healthy meals for free to children aged five to 16 years old on benefits-related free school meals during Easter, summer and winter.

Families who fit that criteria can access support by visiting www.oldham.gov.uk/HAF

Councillor Arooj Shah, Oldham Council’s leader, said: “Making sure children and young people get the best opportunities is one of my highest priorities and so I’m delighted we can once again put on free activities for children and families this summer.

“I know many are still struggling with high costs of living and that the summer holidays can be an expensive time when you have children.

“All parents want their kids to enjoy the summer break so I’m glad we can be there to help out by putting on so many activities as we have done in previous years.

“There are activities right across Oldham – something for every family to enjoy over the summer, with a focus on those who need that bit of extra support.”