Support with urgent burials set to be extended

PEOPLE across Oldham will now be able to access registrar services outside of normal hours, for support with urgent burials.

The council says the change is part of its ‘ongoing commitment to working with a resident focus’.

From Saturday, July 5, residents will be able to contact the service to arrange the paperwork required for time critical burials on Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays.

The out-of-hours service can be reached on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays by calling 0161 770 8960 from 9.30am to 12.15pm.

The service is not available on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Standard access to the registrar service remains unaffected, the local authority has stated.

Councillor Arooj Shah, Oldham Council’s leader, said: “Losing a loved one is a deeply distressing time; that’s why we are improving access to our registrar services to lessen the burden for families where burials are time critical.

“Our fantastic registrar service is one of the highest performing in our region, outperforming neighbouring authorities in the timeliness of all types of registrations, which demonstrates the commitment our teams have to providing such a crucial service residents rely on.

“I hope these changes will go some way to offering comfort to families who experience loss, and we will continue to work alongside our residents to ensure our services best meet the needs of our communities.”

More information about the registrar service can be found on the Oldham Council website at https://www.oldham.gov.uk/info/200127/births_marriages_and_deaths