New homes help for key workers and armed forces personnel

TWO new schemes are being launched to help key workers and armed forces personnel with deposits to buy new homes in Oldham.

Housing developer Redrow is holding an exclusive event for the key workers and armed forces members looking for their next home at a Redrow development.

A five per cent deposit contribution of up to £15,000 towards new homes will be available at Broadstone Manor in Diggle and Bishop Meadows in Royton.

Broadstone Manor will eventually feature 70 homes, all built in natural stone, with designs based on the Heritage Collection.

The eight-acre development, off Huddersfield Road, will be split into two parcels, which straddle the road leading to Saddleworth School.

Meanwhile, Bishop Meadows, located between Royton and Shaw, will eventually house over 200 properties, five acres of green space, and its own orchard.

Several eco electric homes have just recently gone on the market, as part of the development’s second phase.

Redrow’s team will be on hand at the event on Saturday, July 5, and Sunday, July 6, to offer more information for key workers and armed forces members. It will take place at both Bishop Meadows and Broadstone Manor from 10am to 5pm on both days.

Steve Jackson, Redrow’s regional sales director, said: “It’s our way of saying thank you for their dedication and service.

“The exclusive deposit contributions will help make home ownership more affordable and achievable for key workers and armed forces personnel so they can either start their journey of owning a home or upgrade to a newly built property that better fits their lives.

“Our scheme is also open to those in education, the fire, probation and prison services, foster carers and many others, so we’d urge anyone in a key worker or local government role to check their eligibility.”

More information about the key worker and armed forces schemes can be found on the Redrow website.