FreelanceHER empowers aspiring women entrepreneurs in Oldham

A GROUND-BREAKING, fully funded ‘FreelanceHER’ programme is helping to equip women in Oldham with the skills and confidence to start their own businesses.

A partnership between Oldham-based charity Support and Action for Women’s Network (SAWN) and leading professional technology skills provider IN4 Group has brought the award-winning programme to local women.

Developed by IN4, it is a pioneering initiative that has already supported more than 400 women across Greater Manchester and the UK in their journey to self-employment.

The programme focuses on empowering women, particularly those from underrepresented and diverse backgrounds, with expert-led workshops, peer mentoring, and hands-on business development support.

By partnering with SAWN, which works extensively with women from the African diaspora community and those facing social and economic challenges, FreelanceHER has delivered targeted, culturally aware support to those who need it most in Oldham.

The programme provided the women with tailored guidance on starting and growing a business and valuable insights into entrepreneurial mindset, business planning, digital marketing and financial management.

Since 2007, SAWN has championed the welfare of first-generation Black African women and families in Oldham. In the past year alone, it has supported more than 2,000 people, helping them access vital services and opportunities.

Recent figures show that 11 per cent of women in Greater Manchester who are economically active are unemployed, while the region’s overall economic inactivity rate stands at 28.6 per cent, higher than the national average of 21.6 per cent.

Many women also face challenges in securing well-paid employment, with 58 per cent of low-paid workers in Greater Manchester being women.

By equipping women in Oldham with the skills and confidence to start their own businesses, FreelanceHER is helping to address these barriers and create new opportunities for financial independence.

Rose Ssali, CEO of SAWN, said: “The barriers to self-employment can often feel insurmountable for many women, particularly those who are new to the UK or have experienced challenges such as domestic violence or financial hardship.

“By bringing FreelanceHER to Oldham, we have done more than offer training; we have opened doors to economic independence, self-confidence and long-term stability for these women.”

Alana Borkwood, Director of Enterprise Programmes at IN4 Group, added: “IN4 Group is dedicated to creating equitable access to entrepreneurship for women across the North West.

“Partnering with SAWN has allowed us to extend this opportunity with FreelanceHER to Oldham’s aspiring entrepreneurs, ensuring they receive the support, skills, and community connections they need to thrive.”

FreelanceHER is funded by the £2.6bn UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the UK government’s commitment to levelling up all parts of the UK by investing in communities, people, places and businesses.

Find out more about FreelanceHER online.

