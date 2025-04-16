Pearson Solicitors facilitate complex social housing deal at historic Adelphi Lads Club

OLDHAM-BASED Pearson Solicitors have been part of a landmark venture to facilitate the sale of the former Adelphi Lads Club site in Salford to pave the way for vital social housing.

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers advised Beluga Group in the joint venture with For Housing, playing a crucial role in managing the legal intricacies of the complex commercial property transaction.

It included three days of negotiations with Salford City Council and a Section 106 Agreement.

Paul Duffy, of the Beluga Group, originally acquired the site before selling it to For Living Housing, a subsidiary of For Housing, while retaining an interest in the development.

The approved development will deliver 63 much-needed social rent apartments, including 36 one-bedroom apartments, 27 two-bedroom apartments, a single building ranging from three to six storeys, and communal social space with greenery and trees.

The Adelphi Lads Club, established in 1888, was one of the country’s oldest youth clubs. After a fire in 2010 left the building derelict, partial demolition took place in 2021.

Now the site will be repurposed to provide essential social housing, preserving its legacy of community service in a modern form as well as helping to address Salford’s severe shortage of affordable housing.

Gary Jones, commercial solicitor at Pearson, commented: “This was a challenging but rewarding transaction requiring extensive negotiations with Salford City Council.

“The deal was subject to planning conditions and a Section 106 Agreement, involving three days of intense discussions.”

A Section 106 (S106) Agreement is a legally binding contract between developers and local planning authorities, ensuring contributions toward essential infrastructure and community services, such as affordable housing, transportation improvements, and public facilities.

These agreements are designed to mitigate potential negative impacts of new developments and ensure long-term community benefits.

Pearson Solicitors provides expert legal advice to businesses and individuals. Find out more on their website: www.pearsonlegal.co.uk/

