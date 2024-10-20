French film season ends with classic comedy-drama

THE curtain will come down on the latest season of French film nights in Oldham with a philosophical comedy-drama.

It’s the Little French Cinema’s fourth season of films shown in French with English subtitles.

On Thursday, November 7, the screening will be Mon Oncle d’Amerique: My American Uncle.

It’s a classic comedy from 1980 with a celebrated director in Alain Resnais and a cast including Gerard Depardieu, Nicole Garcia and Roger Pierre.

The film, which is just over two hours in length, charts a college professor who uses the crises in three lives to illustrate his theories about human behaviour.

It will be shown on a big screen in Oldham Library’s Performance Space, starting at 7pm on the night.

A limited number of tickets will be available to buy on the door in cash only for £5.

Tickets can be booked online in advance for £4, plus a booking fee, at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/screening-of-mon-oncle-damerique-my-american-uncle-tickets-793206139917

