Lovely Jubbly! Only Fools and Horses musical is a triumphant tribute

The cherished humour of Only Fools and Horses is alive and well in this rollicking musical adaptation, currently entertaining audiences on its UK tour. Ian Cheeseman reviews for his latest ‘Break-a-leg’ column

Only Fools and Horses is rightly regarded as one of best, if not the Greatest, British sitcom of all time. Sir David Jason’s portrayal of Del Boy is the stuff of legend. I recently interviewed Sam Lupton, the actor who’s playing that role during the UK tour of the Musical version of the show, which is at Manchester’s Opera House until Saturday, November 23.

On the night I saw the show he nailed it. Sam has the wish that Sir David will see him perform the role, at some stage on the tour, and if he does I’m sure he’d think he was looking in a mirror.

Lupton is sensational. The voice, the mannerisms and most importantly the timing and delivery are perfect. He never misses a beat. He’s supported by a wonderful cast with Tom Major as Rodney and co-creator Paul Whitehouse as Grandad and Uncle Albert. It’s clearly a passion project for Whitehouse, who has been in the show since it debuted in the West End.

It’s not just a musical that beautifully plays homage to the original TV series, with nods to favourite scenes like the chandelier and Batman & Robin, but also reproduces one classic scene that you’ll love. You’ll be fully satisfied with this nostalgia fest.

The laughs kept coming from beginning to end and even the ten minute unscheduled mid first act interlude, presumably for an audience medical incident, didn’t interrupt the flow unduly. Lee VG’s dead-pan delivery as Trigger was a particular highlight and the voice of Gloria Acquaah-Harrison, who played several smaller parts, was wonderful.

Ironically, I’ve been watching repeats of the 1980s sitcom Duty Free, during the last couple of weeks, and it carries a warning before every episode, “This programme reflects the standards and attitudes of it’s time. Some viewers may find this content offensive.” It the times we live in, some might say that applies to Only Fools and Horse too, but in my humble opinion, it’s this kind of distinctly British type of humour, complete with double entendres, but from a place of innocence and love, which makes the show so brilliant; or as Del Boy might say, “Bonnet de douche”!

The music fits into the fast-paced story like a well-fitting glove and you will leave the theatre wanting to dust off that old boxset of DVD’s, which you have at the back of a cupboard somewhere. It’s a night of Great British Theatre you won’t want miss.

Only Fools and Horses – Manchester Opera House until 23rd November and touring the UK until the middle of next summer.

