Local Tutor Helps Students Build Confidence in Science

Parents looking for extra support with their child’s GCSE Science studies now have access to expert-led online group sessions designed to build confidence and raise grades.

“That Science Tutor”, led by Dr Tasha, offers supportive small-group learning during term time, providing pupils with the chance to master Science in an encouraging environment alongside their peers. The sessions aim to tackle common struggles such as exam-style questions and subject understanding, helping students improve both confidence and performance.

Dr Tasha, who has extensive experience in Science education, is passionate about creating spaces where children feel comfortable to learn, ask questions, and grow academically. The sessions are affordable, without compromising on quality, making them accessible to more families.

For further details or to enquire, visit www.thatsciencetutor.com, email drtasha@thatsciencetutor.com, or call 07525 447138.