Full circle for Delph’s Jack: From childhood spectator to proud jockey of Saddleworth’s iconic Rushcart

SADDLEWORTH’S Rushcart Festival once more attracted hundreds of visitors to see the spectacle across the villages, bringing together generations across the community.

Saddleworth Morris Men welcomed around 20 sides from up and down the country, including Saddleworth Women’s Morris and Clog, for the 49th Rushcart since its revival in 1975.

The iconic ‘Cart is built by hand, reaching around 13ft high and decorated with heather, a rowan tree on top, and a banner on the front designed by this year’s jockey.

That honour went to Jack Williams, 36, who lives in Delph, after being a member of the side for 12 years.

He said: “I loved watching the Rushcart as a child with my parents, grandparents and the rest of my family so dancing at the event and pulling the ‘Cart knowing that I’d play a small part in recreating that joy we experienced for others, while wearing the famous waistcoat, has always been a great source of pride.

“Being the Jockey this year was exciting, and if I’m being honest, a bit nerve-racking at times due to having a fear of heights!

“But it was also quite an emotional experience remembering those that are no longer with us.

“My grandparents, Jack and Irene Roebuck, were extremely proud when I joined the side with my Grandma’s dad having been involved in building rushcarts, as many local people were, prior to the demise of them before the revival in 1975.

“To honour their memory my mum, Alison Williams, and I included their names on the banner we made together. They got married in Saddleworth Church so knowing it will be hung in there every August hereafter is extra special.”

The Saddleworth Independent previously covered the Greenfield couple’s 60 wedding anniversary in 2015.

Jack added: “I also included Keith Boffey, their nephew, who we lost last year and I was close to, who loved Whit Friday and the Rushcart.”

This year the event saw a full circle moment, marked by recreating a photograph of Jack attending the Rushcart in Dobcross Square as a five-year-old.

Jack explained: “We’d found this image when I first joined the side and I took it to practise one Thursday and we worked out the Jockey then was a 22-year-old David Biggs in 1994.

“We always jokingly said we should recreate it if I ever made it on top of the ‘Cart. Fast forward 31 years and now Dave is Squire of Saddleworth Morris Men.

“The direction of the route has changed over the years, and we have a newer cart, but I think we nailed it!

“You never know, I might be doing the same thing in 31 years time with someone from my time as Jockey!”

David Biggs, Squire of Saddleworth Morris Men, said: “This year’s ‘Cart was brilliant. Having the sunshine makes a difference so maybe Jack’s banner helped a little.

“We were also blessed with some amazing performances by our guest teams – some who were attending for the very first time.

“Rushcart is always a great occasion but sometimes you just get an extra special feel about it. Everyone I spoke to along the way felt a strong community spirit and the visiting teams felt the warmth of the Saddleworth people as well as the sun. Roll on the 50th Rushcart next year.”

Saddleworth Morris Men practise at the Church Inn, Uppermill, every Thursday from 8.30pm.

To make a donation to support the local tradition, you can email: saddleworthmorris@gmail.com