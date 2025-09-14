Oldham councillors make Reform UK defection

REFORM UK has its first councillors in Oldham after three sitting members defected.

Conservative Lewis Quigg and Independents Mark Wilkinson and Sandra Hall have crossed to the group led by Nigel Farage.

It represents the first impact on the borough authority of the movement that has gathered momentum over recent months.

And they feel their moves will make sure people’s views will be properly represented.

Cllr Quigg, of the Royton North ward, said: “Oldham needs leadership that puts people first.

“This is why I am joining Reform. For far too long, difficult truths have been ignored while ordinary families have been left behind.

“Instead of fighting for the people of Oldham, the opposition parties have colluded with Labour. We have all been betrayed.

“We must restore power to the people who built this nation, confront challenges with courage, and speak honestly about what needs to change.

“Most of all, we must deliver tangible results for the hardworking people of Oldham and the country as a whole.

“The choice ahead of us is simple. Either accept Arooj Shah’s Labour Party vision of Oldham or stand for Reform.

“I choose to stand with the people of Oldham and work tirelessly to build the future they deserve.”

Councillors Wilkinson and Ball, who both represent Failsworth West, added: “We respect the people of this town, and we will continue to represent our residents with determination and vigour.

“It is clear that only Reform can make the impact needed. Reform UK will give us the platform and resources to serve our residents to the best of our abilities.

“Oldham Council is failing the people of Failsworth. It is clear that several independents have been bought off to lend their votes to Labour.

“The party politics and infighting that dominate both Labour and independent councillors are preventing the council from meeting the needs of residents.

“Whilst some may be disappointed by our decision, there is no doubt that politics are changing rapidly in the UK.

“If we want to be part of the future, we have to change with it. We cannot stand alone.”

Reform UK – which has one councillor in neighbouring Tameside – is eyeing huge gains at forthcoming local elections and Farage is even being talked about as the next Prime Minister.

A spokesman said: “We are delighted to welcome Councillors Lewis, Mark, and Sandra to the party.

“Their combined experience and commitment to serving local residents perfectly embodies Reform UK’s mission.”