Full steam ahead for Saddleworth Steam Fest 2024

SADDLEWORTH’S Steam Fest is making a triumphant return this summer, promising two days of vintage machinery and family-friendly entertainment.

After a successful inaugural event in 2023, which saw steam and traction engines roll into Uppermill, the Saddleworth Round Table is once again hosting the celebration of all things steam-powered.

Scheduled for Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, the event will take place in Saddleworth Museum Car Park.

Attendees will have the opportunity to marvel at an impressive array of steam and traction engines meticulously restored and maintained by passionate enthusiasts.

Their chairman, Steven Shepherd, said: ”We were blown away by the reaction and success to the original event which was put together in just three weeks.

“We plan to grow on that success and this time host an even better show for the community. There has been a very positive response from the public and the steam drivers themselves.

“The new date helps, not guarantees, some dry and warm weather and we hope the festival will join the popularity of our yearly Santa Dash. The event is entirely free but donations which all go to charity are encouraged!”

And in addition to more steam engines, local legend Frank Rothwell, pictured, plans to bring the world’s only steam powered Land Rover to entertain the enthusiastic audience.

Frank, who hand built the icon, said:” The festival is a fabulous idea and I’m proud to support it.”

Round Table offered a special thank you to Hughes Demolition,

LTS transport, ( collection & return of engines ) Mechplant North West ( providing JCB load all to load and unload engines) Recycling PVC ( providing engine attendance money, organ.

One of the highlights of Steam Fest is the chance to take a ride aboard the historic vehicles as they chug up and down the High Street.

Organisers are anticipating an even greater turnout this year with vintage steam vehicles expected to travel from far and wide to participate.

