Large Delph home given all-clear by planning chiefs

A LARGE Delph house that is being built has been cleared of breaching planning regulations.

The size of Cribbstones, which is being constructed on Delph New Road, and its steel frame have led to questions about what it will actually become.

However, Saddleworth Independent has earned Oldham Council is satisfied nothing has been breached.

Saddleworth North Councillor Pam Byrne flagged up the development to planning officers after receiving queries from residents.

Permission to demolish the house that stood there and replace it with a two-storey structure and adjoining garage was granted in June.

But she said: “I have questioned planning, who went see right away if there were any breeches of the application.

“They were happy that there were none. It is a very large house which ‘has a steel frame as opposed to wood.’

“My memory of the planning application is that it was in a different position but planning says not.”

Cribbstones, which was applied for by Joanne Clark and which has four bedrooms, each with en suite facilities and one being a master suite, was always flagged as being big.

But despite concerns being raised, it has been given the all clear.

In fact, documents supporting the application refer to its size, saying: “The existing house is to be removed and replaced with the new dwelling.

“It is accepted that the proposed house will be a large residential property, however it is considered that it is appropriate for the site and setting, and in accordance with policy.

“While the house is not within the conservation area, detailing will be mindful and respectful of the local characteristics as described in Oldham Council’s ‘Delph Conservation Area Character Appraisal.’

“The house will also incorporate ‘lifetime homes’ allowances for the future including possible ground floor bedroom suite and lift provision.”

