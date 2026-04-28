Ibiza dance classics set to bring party atmosphere to Uppermill

A night of high-energy music and live performance is set to hit Uppermill as Horns of Ibiza comes to Saddleworth.

The Ibiza-inspired dance party will take place on May 2 at Uppermill Civic Hall, promising a mix of iconic club classics and live brass performance.

Featuring a five-piece horn section, the show aims to recreate the sound and energy of the famous Ibiza music scene, blending live instruments with well-known dance tracks.

Special guest on the night will be K-Klass, adding to what organisers say will be a full night of dancefloor favourites.

The event is expected to attract music fans from across the area, with organisers promising “iconic tunes, brass power and dance energy” throughout the evening.