Fundraiser brings captivating event of apartheid stories to Friezland

AN AFTERNOON of captivating and moving stories from the apartheid is the latest fundraiser for Saddleworth Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund.

Their autumn event brings ‘Shedding Light: A One Woman Show starring Susie Miles’ to Friezland Church Hall on Sunday, November 30.

Meet Susie and hear her captivating stories of moving, dangerous and naïve encounters in the era of apartheid.

The event, from 2pm-5pm, doubles as the Fund’s AGM and there will also be refreshments, a raffle and some stalls.

Tickets for the event are available online at: WeGotTickets.

Money raised will help the Fund enable women’s access to university education in Palestine, where annual fees of about £600 are beyond the reach of many families.

For those interested in supporting the Saddleworth Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund or learning more about upcoming events, email Saddleworth.pwsf@gmail.com