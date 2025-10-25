Sophie Coggins Yoga Brings Calming and Empowering Classes to Greenfield

Local residents looking to improve their wellbeing and find calm in their weekly routine can now join Sophie Coggins Yoga, held every Monday at Greenfield Methodist Church.

With over 14 years’ NHS experience as an Occupational Therapist, Sophie combines her clinical background with the empowering practices of yoga and Reiki to help individuals manage pain, reduce stress, and build confidence in everyday life.

Classes run weekly and include:

Mat Yoga – 10:00 to 11:15 (First class free)

Mum & Baby Yoga – 11:30 to 12:30 (Term time only)

Chair Yoga – 13:00 to 14:00 (First class free)

Each class costs £10 cash, with no booking required, free parking, and all equipment provided. Beginners are warmly welcomed, and Sophie also offers one-to-one yoga sessions in Springhead or home visits across Saddleworth.

Her sessions explore a range of wellbeing themes, from managing chronic pain and easing anxiety to improving balance, energy, and mobility. With a focus on mindfulness, relaxation, and holistic healing, Sophie’s classes aim to support both physical and mental wellbeing.

For those wishing to explore yoga therapy more deeply, initial one-to-one consultations (1 hour 15 minutes) are priced at £75, with follow-up sessions available for £60.

Find out more at sophiecogginsyoga.co.uk, email sophiecogginsyoga@gmail.com, or call 07922 733 108.

You can also listen to Sophie’s free podcast, Inside Out: A Yoga Therapy Podcast, available on Spotify and YouTube.