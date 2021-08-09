Breaking News Featured Lifestyle

Tractor group to host fundraiser in memory of Delph farmer

Aimee Belmore August 9, 2021 No Comments

SADDLEWORTH Tractor Group is holding a fundraising Dr Kershaw’s Run on Sunday, August 15 in memory of Steve Alderson.

Delph farmer Steve passed away in April after a short illness and hundreds gathered as a tractor and trailer carried the coffin of the popular group member on its final journey.

The run, with about 30 tractors, will leave Dr Kershaw’s Hospice at 10am (please arrive by 9.30am) heading out to Meltham, with a stop at the David Brown Tractor Club Museum at around 11.30am.

Steven Alderson

It will end at Dobcross Band Club, expected around 1.30pm, where there will be a BBQ and raffle. All proceeds to Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

Please note – the band club car park will be closed from 9am to 6pm on the day.

