Small theatre talent on a par with big shows

Break A Leg is proudly sponsored by Counting King

WHILE big stage shows may take many of the plaudits and awards, equally impressive performances may be found just around the corner.

In his latest Break-a-Leg column, Ian Cheeseman pays tribute to the stars filling smaller venues with their talent.

THE NORTH west of England has a thriving amateur dramatics scene. Whatever village, town or city you live in, you’ll find a local group near you.

They are people like you and me and have jobs that range from teachers and funeral directors to farmers and gardeners.

They join the am-dram societies as an escape and to make friends but most of all because of their love for story telling through drama and song, in a live, theatrical setting.

I have dipped my toe into their world a couple of times, most notably when I was host of Manchester City’s Junior Blues and I took part in their annual pantomime, which had a cast of children supported by star appearances from players, and me.

Rehearsals went on for months, every Sunday afternoon, leading to just one performance in front of an audience.

I have played the Dame, Prince Charzan (a cross between Prince Charming and Tarzan), an Elvis singing policeman and many other characters. It’s great fun!

Those experiences mean I have an insight into the work that goes on, both on stage and behind the scenes, to bring the show to life.

These days I’m lucky enough to be able to watch lots of am-dram shows, as well as the wonderful professional shows that come to Manchester and Salford, and I can tell you that the quality of some of the amateurs isn’t much different than the best of the professionals.

Naturally, the West End quality shows, that take to the stage at Manchester’s Opera House and Palace Theatre, Salford’s Lowry and Manchester’s Royal Exchange, have much bigger budgets, which means the lighting, staging and sound can be far superior to the amateur versions.

But there are still individual performances in am-dram that blow me away. Just this year, I was stunned by the quality of the three leads in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert by Stockport Operatic and the leads in Beauty and the Beast at Champness Hall in Rochdale.

The Millgate Arts Centre in Delph staged the Jane Austen inspired Lizzy, Darcy and Jane with Saddleworth Players and it was wonderful.

I went along to rehearsals of My Fair Lady by Stockport Operatic Society, which will be performed at the brilliant Stockport Plaza from October 22-26.

I chatted to some of the cast for my Break-a-Leg radio show, including Scott Lees, who is playing Alfred P Doolittle.

He told me: “It’s a great hobby. If you don’t take it too seriously you can have so much fun.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re in the chorus and stay there or maybe when you’re a bit more confident you take on speaking roles.

“There are many backstage roles, an army of people behind the scenes, if you don’t crave the spotlight.

“Personally, I’d probably describe myself as flamboyant. I’m a Gemini, so there are two sides to me.

“Just like everybody, I love my down time on the couch, but I need a creative outlet and this is mine.”

Scott says his favourite role was Daphne in Some Like it Hot, played in the film by Jack Lemon.

Other am-drams to look out for in the coming weeks are the Drama Dept’s production of Annie at Stockport Plaza from September 17-21 and TADAA’s 9 to 5 the Musical at the George Lawton Hall in Mossley from October 22-26.

Professionally, I can’t recommend Book of Mormon highly enough. It’s at the Palace Theatre in Manchester from September 11-October 5. It’s hilarious and has brilliant music.

I also suggest you search out the many other great shows, both professional and amateur that are near you.

There is always a rich variety on offer and there’s bound to be something that suits your taste. There’s nothing quite like live theatre.

Break-a-Leg!

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

