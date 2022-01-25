Fundraising for Spanish trip hits £14,500

SADDLEWORTH Rangers’ Under-14s are making inroads into the £24,000 target they need to raise to fund their tour of Spain in May.

A 25-mile sponsored bike ride from Rangers’ Shaw Hall Bank Road to Manchester and back, a children’s Christmas party and further sponsorship from three businesses has swelled the coffers to £14,500.

The figure collected had been £9,500 before the latest fundraisers with efforts initially disrupted by Covid-19.

The sponsored bike ride by the U14s had to be put back one week because of bad weather, but the children’s Christmas party went ahead at Uppermill Conservative Club.

When the rescheduled bike ride took place, it was a painful experience for teenager Joe Sothcott who was knocked off his bike on a bend in Mossley by a hit-and-run driver.

Team manager Vickie Lambert said: “Unfortunately, Joe was at the back of the pack so we had no witnesses.

“However, apart from ripped pants, some grazing, a snapped hand grip and a damaged back cog, Joe was luckily not to be seriously hurt.”



The U14s have also received sponsorship from Royton Mercedes dealership Mercedes, East Lancashire Masonic Charity and Artisan Fireplace Design.

The next fundraisers are a rearranged concert with the Jager Maestros oompah band on February 5 in the clubhouse with tickets £20 including supper with tickets available through Eventbrite, comedy night at the Royal George on March 19 and Mother’s Day afternoon tea at the club on March 27.

Vickie has also written to local businesses for help through kit sponsorship, offering raffle prizes or simply making a financial contribution.

They have already received support from Palletower, All4logistics, Caffe Grande Abaco, Weaver and Wilde and Marshall Errock Construction.

Anybody who can help can contact Vickie on 07901 997079 or email vlambert1609@yahoo.com

