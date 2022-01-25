New home for Russel Howarth art collection

A NEW home has been created at Saddleworth Museum for hundreds of works by renowned and respected artist Russel Howarth, who drew and painted the area for 70 years.

Following Russel’s death in 2020, museum trustees were asked to take responsibility for the major portion of his assets so now act as a separate entity called the Russel Howarth Trustees.

The artist’s bequest was that the ‘net’ proceeds from his estate would be used to support and encourage local artists and ceramicists, and the trustees will ensure Russel’s wishes are honoured.

Russel’s house was used to store all his unsold art works and works in progress, so after it was sold, a new home was needed where the works can be displayed and also examined and catalogued.

The museum decided to renovate its overflow, external store, which was in urgent need of a major refurbishment, to make it suitable to house the works.

After a new roof, reinforced external walls, a new partition wall, new floor, new door, new storage units and a considerable lick of paint the new store was completed in December 2021.

The museum would like to thank Reeds Properties for their help as well as the volunteers from the maintenance team who moved and secured the collections in their new safe, secure, and environmentally controlled home.

The trustees offer a number of works online at www.saddleworthmuseum.co.uk/art-exhibitions/art-online/ and will continue to extend the range on offer.

The new home for these artworks means that you can now make an appointment with the curator of the museum, or a RH Trustee, to investigate what is not online. Call the museum on 01457 874093 or email curator@saddleworthmuseum.co.uk to make an appointment.

