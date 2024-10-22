Fundraising party to provide Christmas cheer for veterans

ENJOY great food, entertainment and company as well as raising money for veterans at a special fundraising party this November.

Sarah’s Community Challenges Project (SCCP) is holding the ‘Let’s Celebrate Our Veterans’ event on Friday, November 22 at Devi Lounge in Lees from 7pm-1am.

Tickets cost £15 and include unlimited canape style served buffet and DJ entertainment. Purchase them online at: https://tinyurl.com/2cxc469k

It is the culmination of their Veterans Campaign 2024, which has included fundraising efforts such as an 80km walk and sleepout.

All money raised will benefit Oldham Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club, and Broughton House Veteran Care Village, including providing a Christmas Dinner, and festive cards and presents for veterans.

SCCP, headed by Sarah Tate, is also inviting the community to help with their Veterans Christmas appeal by sponsoring a gift for £2.50.

Last year, the scheme raised enough for them to donate 130 boxes of biscuits along with a personalised Christmas card from young people to the veterans.

This year they are aiming to get children to colour in 200 Christmassy Tommys – their turtle mascot – to go inside the cards. Visit their Facebook page to find out more and get involved.

This fundraising comes hot on the heels of SCCP’s ‘Breaking Barriers’ music showcase in September which raised £1,500 for local causes and groups that address physical, mental health and educational opportunities.

Sarah said: “Thank you again to all of you that came and supported this event and helped us to raise £1,500 for our nominated causes chosen by you.

“Special thanks to the causes for working alongside us and promoting the Breaking Barriers Music Showcase but to all the people that made this possible we can never thank you enough.”

Donations will go to: Ambitions Oldham & Tameside; The Andrew Gidney Foundation – Funding; Breathe – Saddleworth Mental Health Group; Dan Bollington (Football Fun Factory); Hope restoration; In My Shoes Theatre Group; Leesfield Pre-School; Our Community Wardrobe Oldham (Community Project ); Nurturing Hope; St Agnes Primary Lees; and Saddleworth School.

Sarah’s Community Challenges Project aims to help support initiatives who promote community cohesion, better physical and mental health wellbeing and skill attainment/educational opportunities for young people in Oldham and surrounding areas.

Find out more about upcoming events and fundraisers on their website www.SCCP.org.uk or Facebook page.

