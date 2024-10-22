Saddleworth Carers boosted by £1,500 Rotary Club donation

A WELCOME boost of £1,500 will help Saddleworth Carers Group continue to provide activities and support for those with dementia and their loved ones.

Saddleworth Rotary Club made the generous donation to the local group, which supports more than 50 carers and their relatives across the local area.

Demand for the group, which was launched in 2006 by Dr Eamon O’Daly, has grown over the years and they now offer activities, guest speakers, trips or days out and an annual Christmas party.

Clint Elliott, Saddleworth Rotary Club President, said: “We are hoping to form a closer alliance with the carers group to assist them over the next few years to help ensure they can continue to operate as their services are likely to be more and more in demand.”

Saddleworth Carers Group, based in Uppermill, is run by dedicated volunteers and relies almost entirely on donations to carry out its work.

Marilyn Davies, from the group, said: “I want to extend our gratitude for the generous donation.

“Your support is invaluable to us and makes a difference in our efforts to continue with our aim to help Carers and those they care for.

“Thanks to your contribution we are able to provide a variety of events for our members, including trips and meals out, speakers and a lunch at every meeting.

“We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress and the difference your donation is making.”

Retired GP Dr O’Daly set up the group after realising there was a gap in provision locally for those needing to care for people closest to them.

He knew all too well the challenges after caring for his first wife, who died after living with dementia for six years.

The aim for the group is to provide respite, support and social interaction for those caring for aging relatives in later life.

For more information about Saddleworth Carers Group or to join, call Marilyn Davies on 07791 937920 or email mdavies552@hotmail.com

