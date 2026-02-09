Fundraising Winter Meal is heart-warming for veterans

AN AFTERNOON of great food and entertainment raised £840 to help veterans across the community.

The ‘Veterans’ Winter Warmer Meal’ was organised by Sarah’s Community Challenges Project (SCCP) and supporters as part of their annual fundraising for veterans.

The event saw almost 90 people tuck into a three-course meal at St Anne’s Rugby Club as well as enjoy live entertainment, a raffle and more.

Some donations are still rolling in, with the money going to support veterans including providing a Christmas meal and activities later in the year.

Sarah Tate, from Lees, who set up SCCP, said: “The challenges we faced really put the event in great doubt of whether it could still go ahead. But as usual Team SCCP pulled it out the bag, with the support of some fantastic people.

“A wonderful afternoon went ahead and feedback was fantastic, as well as people connecting.”

She continued: “Special thanks go to Mahoney Catering Management Ltd for the idea for this event. You wanted to give back to our veterans and cater for as many as we could off your own backs.

“And to Oldham Air Cadets and Oldham Sea Cadets & Royal Marines Cadets who gave up their time on a Sunday afternoon to serve, clear plates and generally pitch in.

“Thank you so much to everyone who attended and for all the support in donating, raffle ticket purchases and the 50/50 draw.”

SCCP was set up to raise funds for local causes, organisations and charities through sponsorship of challenges and community events. Find out more on their Facebook page.