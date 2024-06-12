Funeral director launches Father’s Day tributes page

FOR many people whose dads are sadly no longer with us, Father’s Day can be a very difficult time.

With this in mind ahead of Sunday, June 16, a local funeral director wanted to help people remember their loved ones in a small but meaningful way.

Mossley-based Anthony Barton Independent Family Funeral Services has created an online dedication page – devoted to all fathers and those who hold affection for them, both now and forever.

People can express their heartfelt sentiments, share a photograph of their father or do both.

Anthony told The Correspondent: “I decided to create this dedication page for Father’s Day to honour anyone who has lost their father or an important man in their life.

“It’s not just for the families I have cared for, but for anyone who has experienced this loss. I previously created a similar page for Mother’s Day, and it was very well received.”

There is also a voluntary opportunity for people to donate to the funeral director’s designated charity – The Anthony Seddon Fund, which is based in Ashton-under-Lyne and supports mental health in the community.

To make a dedication on the page, visit https://missyoudad.dedicationpage.org

