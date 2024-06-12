Homelessness charity celebrates its dedicated volunteers

PEOPLE who support a local homelessness charity were celebrated with a special Big Lunch celebration to mark Volunteers’ Week.

Emmaus Mossley put on a shared buffet which was enjoyed by 28 volunteers alongside staff and companions – people supported by the charity.

It was an opportunity to say thank you to those who give the gift of their time to support people who have experienced homelessness by providing them with a home, tailored support, companionship and work opportunities.

Stephen, a volunteer who helps to sort and research items for sale online, says Emmaus Mossley is a ‘wonderful place’ and he ‘thoroughly enjoys being here’.

“I try to identify the weird and wonderful things so I get to use what brain I’ve got and when I get tired, I get to go home so there’s no pressure,” he said.

“Volunteering gives me my self-worth back and the fact I’m able to help a fantastic organisation helps me as well, it’s a win-win.

“To come in and attend the volunteer celebration event, to see so many people and such positivity, captured the whole spirit of the Emmaus Mossley community.”

Sue is also part of Emmaus Mossley’s team of more than 60 volunteers, as a member of the Emmaus Upcycling group, and says volunteering is ‘very social’.

“I love seeing all the different materials and wools that come in and thinking what I could do with them,” she said.

“Quite often I can’t think of anything, so it piles up and then I think of something, and it really gives me pleasure. I enjoyed the Volunteers’ Week Big Lunch event and it was nice seeing all the other Emmaus volunteers.”

This year marked the 40th anniversary of Volunteers’ Week, which recognises, celebrates and thanks the country’s volunteers for everything they contribute to local communities, the voluntary sector and society as a whole.

Andrew Kilburn, Chair of Trustees at Emmaus Mossley, said: “Emmaus Mossley is delighted to have had the opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to our volunteers who make such a vital contribution to our project.

“We simply could not provide the range of services available to our companions and the local community without them. Our volunteers give their time, expertise and experience and they do it week in, week out. We are enormously grateful for everything they do for us.”

